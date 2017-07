Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WANTED 85/88mm Nozzle / Steering for 1998 SPX800. Thx #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2009 Location Corner Brook, NL Age 42 Posts 80 WANTED 85/88mm Nozzle / Steering for 1998 SPX800. Thx Wanted in good useable condition 85/88 nozzle / steering for 1998 SPX800.



thx #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 2,872 Re: WANTED 85/88mm Nozzle / Steering for 1998 SPX800. Thx Pm Matt Braley.



He'll have what You need...



Find him in the 'For Sale' section...





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk If at first you don't succeed...



Then you're NOT Chuck Norris! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules