Old School Logos
I've been messing around with inkscape trying to reproduce some old school logos for t-shirts and thought I would share in case someone needed them for a project. They are far from perfect, but perfect from afar. I think most of these companies are no longer in business but if I'm violating trademarks and someone please let me know. Also the site won't let me upload the source files or the PNG so if you need them PM me.
Old School Logo.jpg
Last edited by jshlee3; Today at 05:58 PM.
Re: Old School Logos
Great job on those OP! They look awesome.
Originally Posted by Twinturbostang
There is just somthing in the water up in WA. Or it's the winter making these guys nuts. I'm not sure which one.
