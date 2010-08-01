pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 05:56 PM #1
    jshlee3
    jshlee3 is online now
    PWCToday Regular jshlee3's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2016
    Location
    Colorado
    Age
    28
    Posts
    86

    Old School Logos

    I've been messing around with inkscape trying to reproduce some old school logos for t-shirts and thought I would share in case someone needed them for a project. They are far from perfect, but perfect from afar. I think most of these companies are no longer in business but if I'm violating trademarks and someone please let me know. Also the site won't let me upload the source files or the PNG so if you need them PM me.

    Old School Logo.jpg
    Last edited by jshlee3; Today at 05:58 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:15 PM #2
    Kennymp3
    Kennymp3 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jul 2010
    Location
    PNW
    Posts
    61

    Re: Old School Logos

    Great job on those OP! They look awesome.
    Quote Originally Posted by Twinturbostang View Post
    There is just somthing in the water up in WA. Or it's the winter making these guys nuts. I'm not sure which one.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 