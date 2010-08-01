Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 550 motor / sbn 44 #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2009 Location Pwctoday Posts 327 550 motor / sbn 44 Selling this Kawasaki pp 550 motor that the rods have play and lost compression. It is a piston port motor as you can see and it comes shortblock with the stator/flywheel/coupler/star ter/positive and negative cable.



$265 shipped in the USA.





Also selling this SBN 44 that was on the same motor with intake, spacer and bolts.



$150 shipped in the states.





I will separate the items in 2 weeks if it doesn't sell and will cost a tad more.



Please pm me if interested and those of you lurkers my email is the same as my screen name on here just add @hotmail.com









Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules