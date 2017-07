Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 1999 XP Limited Correct Rave Valve steeting #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Missouri Posts 3 1999 XP Limited Correct Rave Valve steeting Hi everyone , what is the correct adjustment setting of the Rave Valve setting for the 1999 XP Limited ? It is adjusted using the RED plastic screw in the center of them . Or why are they there ? Please help , thanks . #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 2,871 Re: 1999 XP Limited Correct Rave Valve steeting The adjustment knob should be flush(even) with the housing.









Then you're NOT Chuck Norris! #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 2,871 Re: 1999 XP Limited Correct Rave Valve steeting A better attachment of the RAVE Valve operation and adjustment:









Thanks Cliff , is this the same for the 951cc engine ?

