  Today, 04:33 PM
    stixx925
    stixx925 is offline
    Top Dog
    Join Date
    Sep 2008
    Location
    San fran bay area, ca
    Age
    36
    Posts
    1,224

    Shimming pump/ drive line

    So i did the channel mod on my ski.20170623_130925.jpg

    How I did it is I put bolts on shaft and snugged it up, put turnover shaft. And glued it into place then filled it. So I put shaft in place, snugged it up slid pump on and it slides over impeller fine. But the back mounts are about 1/8- 1/4 inch crime being flush with hulk mounts. So the question is do I grind out the stub some and ship the bulk head or do I shim the pump? I was thinking gotten a couple washers between hull and pump.

    Edit. Also note the 550 pump was flush and don't need shiiming.. a 440 pump is a better fit for this motor.
    90' 550SX "Shaved head, .5mm+ Wiseco pistons, SBN 44, Kerker exhaust, Mariner waterbox, WestCoast OS Gas Tank, extended ride plate,(440 pump) 16deg SS Skat imp."
    WIP - 83' JS550 " .5mm+ Wiseco pistons, WestCoast: Head, rc520 reed cyl, 7 Ring Exhaust, Ext Ride plate, Ex Manifold, 2x Velocity stack, waterbox, Westcoast Dual 38 intake, Dual SBN 38s, 440 pump and a 16.5 degree SS Skat imp. Lightend flywheel"
    97' Tigershark Monte Carlo 1000 fresh top end and runs finally!
