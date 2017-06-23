Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Shimming pump/ drive line #1 Top Dog Join Date Sep 2008 Location San fran bay area, ca Age 36 Posts 1,224 Shimming pump/ drive line So i did the channel mod on my ski.20170623_130925.jpg



How I did it is I put bolts on shaft and snugged it up, put turnover shaft. And glued it into place then filled it. So I put shaft in place, snugged it up slid pump on and it slides over impeller fine. But the back mounts are about 1/8- 1/4 inch crime being flush with hulk mounts. So the question is do I grind out the stub some and ship the bulk head or do I shim the pump? I was thinking gotten a couple washers between hull and pump.



Edit. Also note the 550 pump was flush and don't need shiiming.. a 440 pump is a better fit for this motor. Last edited by stixx925; Today at 04:35 PM . 90' 550SX "Shaved head, .5mm+ Wiseco pistons, SBN 44, Kerker exhaust, Mariner waterbox, WestCoast OS Gas Tank, extended ride plate,(440 pump) 16deg SS Skat imp."

WIP - 83' JS550 " .5mm+ Wiseco pistons, WestCoast: Head, rc520 reed cyl, 7 Ring Exhaust, Ext Ride plate, Ex Manifold, 2x Velocity stack, waterbox, Westcoast Dual 38 intake, Dual SBN 38s, 440 pump and a 16.5 degree SS Skat imp. Lightend flywheel"

