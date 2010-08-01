Hey guys so about a week ago i was riding my ski, and it went dead in the water on me. Got towed in ripped it apart and realized the cdi was bad. Ordered a new CDI and installed it. At first the ski would turn over as if the battery was low/dead. Went and got a new battery same issue. Then I thought maybe it was solenoid, so I put a new one in and now I don't even get a crank. If I bridge the solenoid together the ski turns over fine. For a while it would just crank slowly with plugs in, fine with plugs out. Now i'm getting nothing out of it. Maybe a bad CDI board? Lost on ideas at this point. Any help is appreciated.