  Today, 03:17 PM
    derderian090690
    derderian090690 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    Rhode Island
    Posts
    2

    1996 seadoo gti wont start

    Hey guys so about a week ago i was riding my ski, and it went dead in the water on me. Got towed in ripped it apart and realized the cdi was bad. Ordered a new CDI and installed it. At first the ski would turn over as if the battery was low/dead. Went and got a new battery same issue. Then I thought maybe it was solenoid, so I put a new one in and now I don't even get a crank. If I bridge the solenoid together the ski turns over fine. For a while it would just crank slowly with plugs in, fine with plugs out. Now i'm getting nothing out of it. Maybe a bad CDI board? Lost on ideas at this point. Any help is appreciated.
  Today, 03:36 PM
    Cliff
    Cliff is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Cliff's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2011
    Location
    Where I can see the air I breathe...
    Posts
    2,869

    Re: 1996 seadoo gti wont start

    Have you checked the Ground cable for corrosion, bolt not tightened down enough or corrosion on cable lug(where the bolt goes into).

    Also check the common ground terminal point in the rear e-box where all of the black cables with terminal rings use a screw to complete the Ground circuit for looseness/corrosion.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    If at first you don't succeed...

    Then you're NOT Chuck Norris!
  Today, 03:41 PM
    derderian090690
    derderian090690 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    Rhode Island
    Posts
    2

    Re: 1996 seadoo gti wont start

    Yes the grounds are tight and ive also tried grounding straight to the motor as well just in case. The computer powers up and i get 2 beeps. Just nothing coming out.
