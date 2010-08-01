Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 1996 seadoo gti wont start #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Rhode Island Posts 2 1996 seadoo gti wont start Hey guys so about a week ago i was riding my ski, and it went dead in the water on me. Got towed in ripped it apart and realized the cdi was bad. Ordered a new CDI and installed it. At first the ski would turn over as if the battery was low/dead. Went and got a new battery same issue. Then I thought maybe it was solenoid, so I put a new one in and now I don't even get a crank. If I bridge the solenoid together the ski turns over fine. For a while it would just crank slowly with plugs in, fine with plugs out. Now i'm getting nothing out of it. Maybe a bad CDI board? Lost on ideas at this point. Any help is appreciated. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 2,869 Re: 1996 seadoo gti wont start Have you checked the Ground cable for corrosion, bolt not tightened down enough or corrosion on cable lug(where the bolt goes into).



Also check the common ground terminal point in the rear e-box where all of the black cables with terminal rings use a screw to complete the Ground circuit for looseness/corrosion.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk If at first you don't succeed...



Then you're NOT Chuck Norris! #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Rhode Island Posts 2 Re: 1996 seadoo gti wont start Yes the grounds are tight and ive also tried grounding straight to the motor as well just in case. The computer powers up and i get 2 beeps. Just nothing coming out. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules