1997 seadoo gsx 800 wont start (not your typical problem)
I took my Ski out of storage like I do every year. I hooked up the battery and tried to start the ski. Not even a beep. I checked my voltage and the meter said zero. I went and got a brand new battery and tried again. same problem, nothing. I checked all the fuses they're good but I replaced them any way. When the battery is hooked up to the ski it says zero volts take it off it says 13. I got no sounds when I hook up the battery or the key. I suspect the MPEM is the problem but I dont want to just go looking for the new one.
