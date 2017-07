Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Blowing top coupler hose #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2010 Location Nevada Posts 135 Blowing top coupler hose 98 seadoo sxp with coffman pipe. Any ideas how to keep the top coupler hose from blowing? Fully tight the pipe still has movement, therefore comes unseated and blows coupler. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 2,869 Re: Blowing top coupler hose Incorrect coupler size?



Loose hardware?









