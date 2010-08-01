Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: SXI Pro Impeller choices #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2012 Location Atlanta Georgia Posts 339 SXI Pro Impeller choices I've got a 2001 SXI Pro with a Factory Limited Pipe and some handling upgrades. My impeller is stock. I've got sitting around the garage a Skat 11/19 small hub and a Skat 13/18 big hub. Wondering which one would work better in the ski. Any opinions on these?





I ran the 11/19 with your same set up. Lazy on the bottom, but fast. 9/17 big hub swirl worked way better on the bottom and reached 53.5 at 7200 with 80mm nozzle.





Installing a larger impeller than stock IMO, is a bad idea.

BM.





