  1. Today, 01:59 PM #1
    veedubs
    SXI Pro Impeller choices

    I've got a 2001 SXI Pro with a Factory Limited Pipe and some handling upgrades. My impeller is stock. I've got sitting around the garage a Skat 11/19 small hub and a Skat 13/18 big hub. Wondering which one would work better in the ski. Any opinions on these?


  2. Today, 02:26 PM #2
    2strokesmoke
    Re: SXI Pro Impeller choices

    I ran the 11/19 with your same set up. Lazy on the bottom, but fast. 9/17 big hub swirl worked way better on the bottom and reached 53.5 at 7200 with 80mm nozzle.
  3. Today, 05:05 PM #3
    wmazz
    Re: SXI Pro Impeller choices

    Installing a larger impeller than stock IMO, is a bad idea.


