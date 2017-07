Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Ultra 150 power #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location texas Posts 22 Ultra 150 power I have a 2000 ultra 150. I want to put a depth finder on it. I need to know if the ski generates enough voltage to charge the batterie when I'm using the depth finder. It's 12 volts with 0.1 amp draw. Will the stator generate enough electrical current for this and to keep the batterie charged? All help is appreciated. Thank you for reading this. I ride an ultra 150 at age 13. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

