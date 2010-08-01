|
|
-
02 Kawasaki 1100 stx Di carburetor conversion
I purchased a 1998 Kawasaki 1100 zxi. My plan is to use all the wiring to eliminate all the crappy newer system from the stx. So here's my plans step by step. Please comment if you see anything wrong besides the fact that I'm doing something crazy (I know lol). 1. Install all the wiring including gauge, coils, and trim module (even though it wouldn't be used). 2. Swap the flywheel and stator. 3. Install the carburetor intake manifold. Now my thinking is the stx motor should run. Am I missing anything? Keep in mind I'm using the stx Di motor through all of this. The injectors will still be there for the moment until I figure out how to cover the head..
