Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: BN 44 drilling #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location superior WI Age 23 Posts 9 BN 44 drilling I know, just buy an SBN. But until I can afford one (yet), I have decided to drill it.

Can anyone offer a detailed description of how to drill these carbs Out? After I drill it, do I get bigger jets? What sizes do I use? (Drill bits, and jets?) Maybe pictures?

The performance parts that I have are

Team butch pipe, westcoast waterbox. Westcoast ride plate, and I was thinking of putting a skat track 5.5 in. I don't really care much for top end. I just like the low e d fun.

I have looked for a detailed instruction on how to drill these, and I haven't turned much up Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules