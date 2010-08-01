|
|
-
BN 44 drilling
I know, just buy an SBN. But until I can afford one (yet), I have decided to drill it.
Can anyone offer a detailed description of how to drill these carbs Out? After I drill it, do I get bigger jets? What sizes do I use? (Drill bits, and jets?) Maybe pictures?
The performance parts that I have are
Team butch pipe, westcoast waterbox. Westcoast ride plate, and I was thinking of putting a skat track 5.5 in. I don't really care much for top end. I just like the low e d fun.
I have looked for a detailed instruction on how to drill these, and I haven't turned much up
