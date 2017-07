Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Looking for stock sxr800 exhaust #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Nov 2011 Location alberta Posts 59 Looking for stock sxr800 exhaust Let me know what u have please and how much. Removed dry pipe and need everything to put back to stock #2 Top Dog Join Date Oct 2006 Location under a ton of work Posts 1,680 Re: Looking for stock sxr800 exhaust you may want to put this in the wtb section. Last edited by restosud; Today at 11:28 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules