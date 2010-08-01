|
|
-
resident guru
Superjet PROTEC Mach exhaust system
2" extended chamber and 61x protec manifold, Hits hard!! Specially on the low end!!
System has been used for several seasons without any problem, Fresh water usage only, $500 + shipping
I'm also selling the jetted SBN 44mm carb setup for $140
SAM_1574.JPGSAM_1579.JPGSAM_1576.JPG
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules