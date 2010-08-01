Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Superjet PROTEC Mach exhaust system #1 resident guru Join Date May 2011 Location So Cal Posts 1,074 Superjet PROTEC Mach exhaust system 2" extended chamber and 61x protec manifold, Hits hard!! Specially on the low end!!

System has been used for several seasons without any problem, Fresh water usage only, $500 + shipping

I'm also selling the jetted SBN 44mm carb setup for $140



