Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: How to pressure test an intercooler? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2016 Location Victoria Age 32 Posts 35 How to pressure test an intercooler? Hi everyone,



Rebuilding my 2012 RXPX 260 that I purchased with water in the cylinders and a bit in the crank. The previous owner was not mechanically inclined and said he left the drain plug open but rode it back to the trailer. Not convinced of his story.



I am leaning towards the water getting into the motor may have came from the super charger intercooler. I have heard that seadoo had some issues with them during this time and the previous owner has taken it in the salt.



The supercharger had had a ton of salt in the intake as in the below picture.



Wondering if you can pressure test them and what pressure I should take it up to?



Thanks a lot!

IMG_9963.JPG Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules