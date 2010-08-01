|
550sx won't start HELP!
I have a 1994 550sx that won't start. It has good compression in both cylinders, spark, and fuel but for some reason it will not start. Ive tried just about everything there is to try. One thing that I have noticed while it is turning over is that it sounds like it is getting stuck. Someone plz help me, I have been working on this thing for far too long and Im ready to ride it before it gets too cold.
Re: 550sx won't start HELP!
A leak down test is a good start to make sure the seals are still good. Heres a good diy one you can make. http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=275735
