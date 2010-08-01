Hoping someone can help point me in the right direction with this.. I have my assumptions.... This is the second time the PTO side has had a failure like this since I have owned it. Ski is a 94 XP, 657x.. Aftermarket westcoast head and R&D flame arrestor.. I've owned the ski for a few years now.. The mods were done prior to me purchasing the ski, PO actually had paper work from the shop detailing the install of the head and flame arrestors, which was dated several years prior to me purchasing the ski... Had similar failure a year ago, but I found rotted oil lines off the oil pump so went premix and blocked off pump on that go round. Assumed they were at fault the first time, rebuilt carbs while the motor was down and leak down tested crank seals to be good. When I first cracked the top I thought crank failure and not detonation because of the deep marks, but turned out to be pieces of the upper ring that caused the deep marks, plus some was still stuck in the crown. From what I can tell (from what's left) piston wash looks ok?? Last pic is the mag cylinder. Deep marks left in the cylinder wall, assuming from ring pieces, unusual they are horizontal though (second pic)???
Cheap Harbor Freight compression gauge was reading around 150lbs after the previous rebuild. Carbs have stock jetting, which I would of originally questioned with the aftermarket F/A and head, but the mods had been done a few years prior. I'm just guessing here, but I'm think the ski saw very few hours from the PO, and Its been running lean since the bolt ons were installed? Hull is immaculate.
Funny thing is she still had 90lbs of compression in the PTO cylinder, only reason I even knew there was an issue is because debris closed the spark plug gab and I knew right away something was up... I had started to notice what I would describe a "knock"... Thing still ran great, lol...
Thoughts on what might of caused it and how to prevent it again? Grey fuel lines have already been replaced and fuel selecter done away with..
IMG_0774.JPGIMG_0775.JPGIMG_0777.JPG
I'm a Kawi guy by heart, this is the family ski, but the 94XP is a blast to ride....
Questions:
- Is there a physical difference between the 657x mag and pto cylinders I'm not seeing (do I need to be looking for a PTO cylinder as a replacement or does it not matter) ?
- Anyone have a good runnable cylinder for sale (I will be posting in WTB)??
Thanks!