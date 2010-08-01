Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 657x PTO Piston/Ring failure again? #1 I dream skis Join Date Aug 2006 Location Tomball, TX Age 36 Posts 524 657x PTO Piston/Ring failure again? Hoping someone can help point me in the right direction with this.. I have my assumptions.... This is the second time the PTO side has had a failure like this since I have owned it. Ski is a 94 XP, 657x.. Aftermarket westcoast head and R&D flame arrestor.. I've owned the ski for a few years now.. The mods were done prior to me purchasing the ski, PO actually had paper work from the shop detailing the install of the head and flame arrestors, which was dated several years prior to me purchasing the ski... Had similar failure a year ago, but I found rotted oil lines off the oil pump so went premix and blocked off pump on that go round. Assumed they were at fault the first time, rebuilt carbs while the motor was down and leak down tested crank seals to be good. When I first cracked the top I thought crank failure and not detonation because of the deep marks, but turned out to be pieces of the upper ring that caused the deep marks, plus some was still stuck in the crown. From what I can tell (from what's left) piston wash looks ok?? Last pic is the mag cylinder. Deep marks left in the cylinder wall, assuming from ring pieces, unusual they are horizontal though (second pic)???



Cheap Harbor Freight compression gauge was reading around 150lbs after the previous rebuild. Carbs have stock jetting, which I would of originally questioned with the aftermarket F/A and head, but the mods had been done a few years prior. I'm just guessing here, but I'm think the ski saw very few hours from the PO, and Its been running lean since the bolt ons were installed? Hull is immaculate.



Funny thing is she still had 90lbs of compression in the PTO cylinder, only reason I even knew there was an issue is because debris closed the spark plug gab and I knew right away something was up... I had started to notice what I would describe a "knock"... Thing still ran great, lol...



Thoughts on what might of caused it and how to prevent it again? Grey fuel lines have already been replaced and fuel selecter done away with..





IMG_0774.JPGIMG_0775.JPGIMG_0777.JPG





I'm a Kawi guy by heart, this is the family ski, but the 94XP is a blast to ride....



Questions:

- Is there a physical difference between the 657x mag and pto cylinders I'm not seeing (do I need to be looking for a PTO cylinder as a replacement or does it not matter) ?

- Anyone have a good runnable cylinder for sale (I will be posting in WTB)??



Thanks! Last edited by Zorkman; Yesterday at 10:46 PM . 91' 550sx (650 conversion)

89' js550 (650 conversion)

77' js440 (now 550)

94' Seadoo XP

93' X2

88' X2 (750 conversion w/ Blaster Limited pipe) #2 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2015 Location Birmingham Posts 1,241 Re: 657x PTO Piston/Ring failure again? Wonder if any of that ended up in the crank. I think I might put a piston and rings in that cyl and set the carbs right and see what happens.



by the time U grind all that crap out the head that cyl prob be down a lil comp, looks like it would help Last edited by Benflynn; Today at 12:08 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules