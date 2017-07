Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 650sx clicking sound even when jumped? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2017 Location Mchenry Age 24 Posts 90 650sx clicking sound even when jumped? So my buddy just picked up a 650sx, it's been sitting for a year or two in a garage, so we brought it home to try and get it running. We knew the battery on it was shot but we tried it anyways. After 2 hours on the charge we tried the battery on the ski.



Nothing happened when we pushed start. We then jumped it off a fresh battery but all it does is clicks when we try. Anyone know what the problem is?





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #2 Top Dog Join Date Nov 2005 Location sebring florida Posts 1,793 Re: 650sx clicking sound even when jumped? could be several things, the fact that it clicks just means its getting voltage to the relay but not necessarily voltage out. It does rule out the start switch being bad though. The contacts get burnt inside the relays sometimes causing clicking but no output. Bypassing it will rule that out.Try jumping across the 2 big red leads on the relay with a bypass switch, screw driver or jumper cables. If the starter still doesn't spin over use jumper cables to eliminate the positve and negative cables one at a time. You might just have a bad ground or a bad cable. Worst case scenario the starter is bad 90 X2 (750), 92 X2 (750), 93 X2 (750),93 X2 (750), 99 Ultra 150(sold) 1995 Waveblaster 1 #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2011 Location Austin, Texas, USA Age 51 Posts 5,591 Re: 650sx clicking sound even when jumped? linkman's general PWC cranking troubleshooting list is below. They are mostly in order of the likelihood of having a problem with the item, with some slight tweaking to move the harder to check items lower on the list.



1. Battery. Make sure it's good. Load test it with a load tester -- if you don't have one take the battery to an auto parts store and have them test it. If you can't test with a real load tester then a partial test is to put a voltmeter across the battery terminals while cranking -- it should not drop below 10 volts. New batteries can be bad. The only thing you should assume about the battery at this point is that it's bad until proven otherwise! A battery that holds a charge at 12.5 volts might still fail to provide the current needed to crank the engine.



2. Large cable connections. Remove and clean connections, check for corrosion where the insulation ends (green copper is suspect). Tighten appropriately.



3. Starter solenoid. Bypass the starter solenoid by shorting the two large starter solenoid posts (they stick out of the ebox and have the red cables attached to them) together with a screwdriver blade. If it starts at that point then you might need to repair/replace the solenoid. It certainly rules out the cables, battery, starter, and engine/pump problems. Some skis have the solenoid mounted outside of the ebox.



4. Does the engine turn over by hand? You might have to remove the coupler cover (if equipped) to do this. If you can't crank it over by hand then don't expect the starter to do it. If it's too difficult then try removing the spark plugs. Your cranking problem might not be related to the engine - the impeller could be stuck.



5. Start switch. Disassemble the switch and clean the contacts inside it. To fully test it you have to disconnect it from inside the ebox and use an ohmmeter. Many skis will still turn over even if the stop button/lanyard is activated.



6. Connections inside the ebox and small gauge wiring outside the ebox. Make sure they are clean and not corroded. Some skis have a fuse inside the ebox that must be good in order to activate the starter solenoid.



7. Starter. Use jumper cables directly from a good battery to the starter posts. If it doesn't turn over at this point then you might have to repair or replace it. Some skis have a bendix external to the starter motor and it may need repair or replacement. Most starters rely on the negative voltage to come through a contact point through the engine block and that contact area could be dirty or corroded.



1984 JS440

1989 650sx

1991 X2

1992 750sx

1995 900zxi (qty 2)

1995 X2



Riding mostly Lake Austin

1984 JS440

1989 650sx

1991 X2

1992 750sx

1995 900zxi (qty 2)

1995 X2

