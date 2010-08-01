Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: X2 Starts Easily, Dies After A Couple of Seconds, Restarts Easily #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2016 Location New Jersey Posts 66 X2 Starts Easily, Dies After A Couple of Seconds, Restarts Easily I am looking for a little help before I start tearing into my 1990 X2. A little background: 180psi compression in both cylinders, 44mm BN, Westcoast pipe, 1986 X2 ignition, new crank seals and gaskets last year. Ran great all last year. First start up this year and it starts up easily, but dies after a couple of seconds of running. It will restart right a way, but then it stalls out again after a couple of seconds. I can repeat this over and over. The plugs are wet with fuel when I pulled them out.



No visible exhaust leaks or fuel leaks. I checked the check valve on the fuel tank and found that it was letting air out of the tank. I replaced that, but still the same problem. I checked the fuel pick ups and they look good. I checked the rubber gasket on the fuel pick up assembly and on the fuel cap, and they were both good. I also checked for spark to see if the kill switch relay or switch was causing some trouble. There was plenty of spark and the spark does not cut out after 20 seconds of turning it over.



I will be checking all the fuel lines, return line restricter, and opening the carb later today.



