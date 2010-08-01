|
WTB - OEM 760 intake manifold
Hey y'all. I recently picked up a pair of new SBN46 carbs and would like to get them set up onto my 701 with 62t cases. As I understand it, the OEM 760 intake should work along with a light boring out. If anyone has done this with success I would really appreciate some input and if you have one available for sale, I would be interested in the mentioned 760 (64x) intake manifold. If there is supposed to be a carb adapter plate to go with that manifold then I would need it as well. Thanks.
