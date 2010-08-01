Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB - OEM 760 intake manifold #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2009 Location Ontario, Canada Posts 189 WTB - OEM 760 intake manifold Hey y'all. I recently picked up a pair of new SBN46 carbs and would like to get them set up onto my 701 with 62t cases. As I understand it, the OEM 760 intake should work along with a light boring out. If anyone has done this with success I would really appreciate some input and if you have one available for sale, I would be interested in the mentioned 760 (64x) intake manifold. If there is supposed to be a carb adapter plate to go with that manifold then I would need it as well. Thanks.

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules