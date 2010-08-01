pxctoday

Thread: Scissor stands

  Today, 11:49 AM #1
    hardchgr82
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2015
    Location
    Greece NY
    Age
    47
    Posts
    7

    Scissor stands

    Been trying to reach a guy on here that makes scissor stands tried PMing him but no response looking to buy two of them. Any suggestions on who I can purchase them from or how to get a hold of him would be greatly appreciated. PM me or give them my phone number 585-330-8959
  Today, 11:50 AM #2
    josh977
    PWCToday Guru josh977's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2008
    Location
    Cincy, OH
    Age
    38
    Posts
    365

    Re: Scissor stands

    I have one of the first stands he made. Has held up real well!

  Today, 01:29 PM #3
    hardchgr82
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2015
    Location
    Greece NY
    Age
    47
    Posts
    7

    Re: Scissor stands

    Do you have a way to reach him I have tried messaging him on here
