Thread: Scissor stands

|
|
-
Scissor stands
Been trying to reach a guy on here that makes scissor stands tried PMing him but no response looking to buy two of them. Any suggestions on who I can purchase them from or how to get a hold of him would be greatly appreciated. PM me or give them my phone number 585-330-8959
-
PWCToday Guru
Re: Scissor stands
I have one of the first stands he made. Has held up real well!
Sent from my SM-G900V using Tapatalk
-
Re: Scissor stands
Do you have a way to reach him I have tried messaging him on here
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules