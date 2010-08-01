Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Carb settings for a 1999 Tigershark TS1100R ??? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2012 Location lake villa Age 46 Posts 17 Carb settings for a 1999 Tigershark TS1100R ??? Hi all,

My friend just picked up a really nice 1999 Tigershark TS 1100 R and I cleaned the carbs and am looking for the stock carb settings for the low speed adjustment, the highs are actually jets like the ones found inside the carbs. The ski is all stock and has been sitting covered up in a garage for almost 20 years and is like new.

Someone was tinkering with the carbs as the Mag was 4 turns out, center was 5 turns out and the pto screw I found in the hull by the waterbox... I can't find a manual download for it anywhere and most places that have the carb settings don't even mention this model.

Any help is much appreciated so thanks in advance! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules