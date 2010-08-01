Hi all,
My friend just picked up a really nice 1999 Tigershark TS 1100 R and I cleaned the carbs and am looking for the stock carb settings for the low speed adjustment, the highs are actually jets like the ones found inside the carbs. The ski is all stock and has been sitting covered up in a garage for almost 20 years and is like new.
Someone was tinkering with the carbs as the Mag was 4 turns out, center was 5 turns out and the pto screw I found in the hull by the waterbox... I can't find a manual download for it anywhere and most places that have the carb settings don't even mention this model.
Any help is much appreciated so thanks in advance!