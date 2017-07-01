pxctoday

  Today, 10:57 AM #1
    amp3d
    Join Date
    Jul 2016
    Location
    Toronto
    Age
    36
    Posts
    5

    New pump bearings, should they be packed with grease?

    Hey guys,

    My sisters gtx pump was in rough shape, so we decided to replace it complete complete with new oem bearings.

    The shop pressed all the bearings in for us, which was a nice touch. That said, when putting this back together should the bearings be packed with grease, or does the oil in the cone take care of that?

    The service manual doesn't say anything about it, but does show some synthetic grease on some of the anti rattle cone parts.

    Just thought I'd ask the pros here before putting it all back together. Thanks!

  Today, 11:54 AM #2
    Cliff
    Join Date
    Jun 2011
    Location
    Where I can see the air I breathe...
    Posts
    2,863

    Re: New pump bearings, should they be packed with grease?

    No grease necessary on the bearings.

    The oil in the cone lubricates all of those internal parts.

    Just be sure to pressure test the cone to be sure that the o-ring is seated correctly so that the high pressure water exiting the jet pump doesn't wash out the oil.

    Here is a good place to start for the tool:

    http://osdparts.com/index.php?main_p...products_id=59


  Today, 12:05 PM #3
    amp3d
    Join Date
    Jul 2016
    Location
    Toronto
    Age
    36
    Posts
    5

    Re: New pump bearings, should they be packed with grease?

    Quote Originally Posted by Cliff View Post
    No grease necessary on the bearings.

    The oil in the cone lubricates all of those internal parts.

    Just be sure to pressure test the cone to be sure that the o-ring is seated correctly so that the high pressure water exiting the jet pump doesn't wash out the oil.

    Here is a good place to start for the tool:

    http://osdparts.com/index.php?main_p...products_id=59


    Perfect thanks!

    Yep, already got a pressure tester. Thanks!

  Today, 01:01 PM #4
    Cliff
    Join Date
    Jun 2011
    Location
    Where I can see the air I breathe...
    Posts
    2,863

    Re: New pump bearings, should they be packed with grease?

    Just adding these manual pictures for the details of the pump pressure test etc.




