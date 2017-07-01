Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: New pump bearings, should they be packed with grease? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location Toronto Age 36 Posts 5 New pump bearings, should they be packed with grease? Hey guys,



My sisters gtx pump was in rough shape, so we decided to replace it complete complete with new oem bearings.



The shop pressed all the bearings in for us, which was a nice touch. That said, when putting this back together should the bearings be packed with grease, or does the oil in the cone take care of that?



The service manual doesn't say anything about it, but does show some synthetic grease on some of the anti rattle cone parts.



Just thought I'd ask the pros here before putting it all back together. Thanks!



No grease necessary on the bearings.

The oil in the cone lubricates all of those internal parts.

Just be sure to pressure test the cone to be sure that the o-ring is seated correctly so that the high pressure water exiting the jet pump doesn't wash out the oil.

Here is a good place to start for the tool:



The oil in the cone lubricates all of those internal parts.



Just be sure to pressure test the cone to be sure that the o-ring is seated correctly so that the high pressure water exiting the jet pump doesn't wash out the oil.



Here is a good place to start for the tool:



http://osdparts.com/index.php?main_p...products_id=59





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk If at first you don't succeed...



Originally Posted by Cliff



The oil in the cone lubricates all of those internal parts.



Just be sure to pressure test the cone to be sure that the o-ring is seated correctly so that the high pressure water exiting the jet pump doesn't wash out the oil.



Here is a good place to start for the tool:



http://osdparts.com/index.php?main_p...products_id=59





No grease necessary on the bearings.The oil in the cone lubricates all of those internal parts.Just be sure to pressure test the cone to be sure that the o-ring is seated correctly so that the high pressure water exiting the jet pump doesn't wash out the oil.Here is a good place to start for the tool:

Yep, already got a pressure tester. Thanks!



Yep, already got a pressure tester. Thanks!



Just adding these manual pictures for the details of the pump pressure test etc.









Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk If at first you don't succeed...



