Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Need your opinions on some parts 1990 Kawasaki X2 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location Dallas Age 34 Posts 23 Need your opinions on some parts 1990 Kawasaki X2 So I have pulled the motor and all electrics. The electrics are going for a full restore at JetSki Solutions and the engine is going to Doug @ ShortBlocks R Us



So far for the rest of this season the ski will have:



Mikuni 44

Water Box drilled

Fresh engine rebuild

Skat Trak prop



Questions:



What Jets for the carb? and N/S?

Skat Trak 15.5? or 9/17 since I will eventually be getting high compression head and exhaust. And the chart nowadays says 9/17 but idk.

Where to buy and what brand motor mounts or does it matter?

Where to buy and what brand starter mine is toast

Where to buy and what brand Bendix

Flip the stock reeds over in the cages because none of them are chipped? or buy new ones if so what brand and where from?

AGM Battery? I had a deka die after two years so im leary, I know guys swear by them but im open to all opinions

Spark Plugs NGK BR7ES or BR8ES?

I have a gallon and a half of TWC3 Kawasaki oil for premixing and I hate to waste it, but I can use the Full Synthetic Klotz i burn in my Seadoo XP. Use either or both? Dont matter?

And last thing what if any parts of the pump should I replace assuming this ski has never really been touched? I will litterally just order what you guys say and replace it, I just want a reliable ski for a big September vacation i got coming up.



