81' completely stock JS440 and a 95' SS XI 750 sitting side-by-side in the garage. I'm too heavy to have any fun on the 440. I'm considering putting the 750 into the 440 hull. I don't want to alter the hull in any way with glass work. Can it be done without glass work? I'm wondering if this is really worth it. I'm thinking I should maybe sell the stock 440 as is and buy a bigger stock ski. Would I even get $400 for the 440?

