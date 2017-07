Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 98 SPX 800 with Spec 2 Pipe Impeller Recommendation #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2009 Location Corner Brook, NL Age 42 Posts 77 98 SPX 800 with Spec 2 Pipe Impeller Recommendation Hi:



i have a stock SPX 800 with a factory spec 2 pipe on it ... what is the best impeller for strong hole shots and mid range pull. Want top speed too but not as important as pulling hard. Also what nozzle and grate would be best suited ?



Thx.



dave Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules