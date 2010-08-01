Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1991 kawasaki 650sx running SUPER rich. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2015 Location IL Posts 3 1991 kawasaki 650sx running SUPER rich. My 1991 650sx sat for two years after running fine. Went to start it for first time and changed plugs, gas, and oil. It is hard to start and runs very rich. It will fog out entire shop in acouple of seconds. I then pull the plugs and they are covered in oil. I am at total loss on what to do. Any help would be greatly apreciated trying to get on the lake this weekend. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

