Ok so i have a 2000 kawasaki zxi 1100, engine turns over great and has good compression but i have no spark i have replaced the Igniter, coils, stater, starter relay, spark plugs, plug wires, battery, battery cables, and all the wire connections in the ignition box, engine has a good ground and so does the ignition box. One problem i seem to have is that i cant find any power going into the igniter and the wiring diagram is not clear as to what wire should have power and i dont want to just start putting power to wires and fry a $450.00 igniter if anyone knows what wire on this igniter is power i think i could start this ski thanks.

