Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1989 580 #1 I dream skis Join Date May 2011 Location S.nh Posts 740 Blog Entries 1 1989 580 So Be had this so for five or six years, always run reliably once started .

Today my kind d was out the n it and it like coed up on him. Towed it back I hit the starter and it fired right up.

Put about a mile on it and it locked up again.

Any suggestions other than a total tear down?

Nothing stuck in the pump.... can't turn the pro other than a couple degrees.

She was smokeing a lot like always so I think she had oil... Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules