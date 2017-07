Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: HELP! On vacation 97 gti does nothing! I HIT START AND NOTHING RAN FINE! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location MA Age 43 Posts 1 HELP! On vacation 97 gti does nothing! I HIT START AND NOTHING RAN FINE! My 97 gti was running fine then all of a sudden I

hit the start stop and nothing the button pushes down normal but not a peep. Do I jump solenoid? Clean key and post with solvent? It has a new battery. Could be starter but no click so I'm stuck it must be a fuse a wire a switch I'm on vacation on a lake I need a quick fix help me dear god don't have all my tools either #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2014 Location Arizona Age 58 Posts 54 Re: HELP! On vacation 97 gti does nothing! I HIT START AND NOTHING RAN FINE! Do you get two beeps when you put the key on the post? 1996 GTX 787

