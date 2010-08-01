Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Damn this sport is so much fun #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2015 Location North Carolina Posts 119 Damn this sport is so much fun I had been wanting to try stand up jet skiing for a couple years, but wasn't sure how much I'd like it. Honestly wasn't sure if I had the guts for it.

I found an SuperJet last year for cheap that was too good to pass up. I only had a few runs until the end of the season but felt stable on it for cruising around. Now as I'm getting out more, it just gets more and more fun the better I get. I went out today thinking it was going to be a bust - small white caps and raining, but I had the time of my life. I quickly got used to the chop and getting some air and kept telling myself just one more run - for about 45 minutes.



I've done tons of water sports - 100+ mile trips on my waverunner, water ski, wake surf, wake board, wake skate, ski chair, SUP, WW kayak, windsurf and also love mountain biking and snowboarding. But I think is now my favorite sport. There's also a large group of guys who are serious about racing (travel the US) who practice just down the road from me. I've met some of them and they've been super nice and helpful so it's the perfect situation.



