Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: wear ring #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location charlotte,nc Age 34 Posts 3,132 wear ring the wear ring for my 550 pump has a small bump on it where the impeller rubs. anyone grind or sand it down to get the wear ring even? what did you use?



build thread part 3: 91 440; PJS Viper 7000, jetsport exhaust mani, factory full pipe, coffman waterbox,solas 17*, jetco worked 440 pump, ocean pro nozzles. shredmaster ocean rideplate and grate combo, wide tray, footholds, deep strake mod, driveshaft fill,650sx quick turnbuild thread part 1:build thread part 2: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=364872 build thread part 3: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=396154 #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Dec 2006 Location Ct. Posts 174 Re: wear ring I did mine with a dremel tool with a burring bit in it. Nothing fancy but it worked well.

