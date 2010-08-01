https://youtu.be/n2kFxawX28c
Ask George the PWC Mechanic, is a series of instructional how to video tutorials demonstrates the process of how to remove and replace the jet pumps with IBR gates.
In this episode George will be re-assembling the jet-pump assembly on a Sea-Doo RXT 300. In order to complete this procedure you will need a pneumatic press to install the wear ring into the jet-pump assembly.
Mechanic Tip 1: Always replace the wear ring and impeller as a set.
Mechanic Tip 2: Use XPS jet pump bearing grease before replacing your grease cone.
Impros is a Personal Watercraft Impeller Repair and modification service.
Skat Track 15/18
http://impros.com/store/
