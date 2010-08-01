Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: WTB 98' Kawi SXI Pro Handle Pole + possibly aluminum Mount #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2016 Location CT Posts 22 WTB 98' Kawi SXI Pro Handle Pole + possibly aluminum Mount My handle pole has developed a fiberglass crack at the base of the pole around where the handle pole pivot bolt meets the cast aluminium mount. Resin looks like a short term solution...but I'd rather just replace it. Any one have one for sale? I'd also look into buying a new mount...the salt water has wrecked this one. Looks like a full blowsion replacement would run well over $1k...so that is not happening anytime in the next decade haha. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2010 Location S. elgin IL Age 32 Posts 6,543 Re: WTB 98' Kawi SXI Pro Handle Pole + possibly aluminum Mount hit up john zigler... He has a red pole thats clean IL Jet rider member #1



Sean 630-207-2492



#3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2016 Location CT Posts 22 Re: WTB 98' Kawi SXI Pro Handle Pole + possibly aluminum Mount Originally Posted by Stagesrt4 Originally Posted by hit up john zigler... He has a red pole thats clean Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) Benflynn Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules