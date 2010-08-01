pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 02:45 PM #1
    supergoldy1
    supergoldy1 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2016
    Location
    CT
    Posts
    22

    WTB 98' Kawi SXI Pro Handle Pole + possibly aluminum Mount

    My handle pole has developed a fiberglass crack at the base of the pole around where the handle pole pivot bolt meets the cast aluminium mount. Resin looks like a short term solution...but I'd rather just replace it. Any one have one for sale? I'd also look into buying a new mount...the salt water has wrecked this one. Looks like a full blowsion replacement would run well over $1k...so that is not happening anytime in the next decade haha.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:09 PM #2
    Stagesrt4
    Stagesrt4 is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Stagesrt4's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    S. elgin IL
    Age
    32
    Posts
    6,543

    Re: WTB 98' Kawi SXI Pro Handle Pole + possibly aluminum Mount

    hit up john zigler... He has a red pole thats clean
    IL Jet rider member #1

    Sean 630-207-2492

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 05:59 PM #3
    supergoldy1
    supergoldy1 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2016
    Location
    CT
    Posts
    22

    Re: WTB 98' Kawi SXI Pro Handle Pole + possibly aluminum Mount

    Quote Originally Posted by Stagesrt4 View Post
    hit up john zigler... He has a red pole thats clean
    wilco
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)

  1. Benflynn

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 