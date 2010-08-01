|
WTB 98' Kawi SXI Pro Handle Pole + possibly aluminum Mount
My handle pole has developed a fiberglass crack at the base of the pole around where the handle pole pivot bolt meets the cast aluminium mount. Resin looks like a short term solution...but I'd rather just replace it. Any one have one for sale? I'd also look into buying a new mount...the salt water has wrecked this one. Looks like a full blowsion replacement would run well over $1k...so that is not happening anytime in the next decade haha.
Re: WTB 98' Kawi SXI Pro Handle Pole + possibly aluminum Mount
hit up john zigler... He has a red pole thats clean
Re: WTB 98' Kawi SXI Pro Handle Pole + possibly aluminum Mount
wilco
