Hi people! Reverse does not seem to do anything except churn the water. The cable is fine and the bucket goes all the way down when I pull the reverse lever, goes back up when I push the lever back in. I rev the engine pretty good but I just see the water churning back there, not moving forward or backward. By the way, forward seems good and strong.

Any ideas why my reverse has turned into a neutral?

Thanks!
Jeff

2004 Yamaha Waverunner FXHO