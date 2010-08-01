Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 04 FXHO Reverse is weak #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2016 Location Florida Posts 15 04 FXHO Reverse is weak Hi people! Reverse does not seem to do anything except churn the water. The cable is fine and the bucket goes all the way down when I pull the reverse lever, goes back up when I push the lever back in. I rev the engine pretty good but I just see the water churning back there, not moving forward or backward. By the way, forward seems good and strong.



Any ideas why my reverse has turned into a neutral?



Thanks!

Jeff



