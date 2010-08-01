|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
04 FXHO Reverse is weak
Hi people! Reverse does not seem to do anything except churn the water. The cable is fine and the bucket goes all the way down when I pull the reverse lever, goes back up when I push the lever back in. I rev the engine pretty good but I just see the water churning back there, not moving forward or backward. By the way, forward seems good and strong.
Any ideas why my reverse has turned into a neutral?
Thanks!
Jeff
2004 Yamaha Waverunner FXHO
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules