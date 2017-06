Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1997 Kawi 750 ZXI #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2005 Location Michigan Age 44 Posts 2,479 1997 Kawi 750 ZXI Up for sale is a nice fresh water 750zxi. The whole motor has been totally rebuilt with new gaskets and seals. The speedo works but not the gas gauge or trim gauge. The trim works. The ski has



New SBT crank

WSM piston kit

Rebuilt carbs

Primer kit, choke removed

New hydro turf seat and mats

Stock oem prop

Aftermarket dual intake grate

Brand new AGE battery

Milled head since the old one was pitted from a blown piston



Comes with trailer, clear title and the ski is reg till 2020



Asking 1700 OBO Attached Images 20170612_161642.jpg (2.67 MB, 7 views)

20170612_161642.jpg (2.67 MB, 7 views) 20170612_161649.jpg (2.13 MB, 6 views)

20170612_161649.jpg (2.13 MB, 6 views) 20170612_161653.jpg (2.11 MB, 5 views)

20170612_161653.jpg (2.11 MB, 5 views) 20170612_161658.jpg (2.31 MB, 5 views)

20170612_161658.jpg (2.31 MB, 5 views) 20170612_161706.jpg (1.78 MB, 6 views) Last edited by seadoobutch787; Today at 11:25 AM .

1996 Seadoo GSX--Cruiser

1995 Kawasaki 550/750sx---Conversion ski

http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...750+conversion

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ucxd...TcG7qp45xTX9xV

1997 Seadoo SPX---limited mod1996 Seadoo GSX--Cruiser1995 Kawasaki 550/750sx---Conversion ski Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules