where can i get aa brush kit for a goki starter

looking for a rebuild kit 4 a aftermarket 4 brush starter for a kawasaki 550sx



Fortunately for me I have Jim's Automotive Electric Service, 931 Saint Clair Ave Columbus, OH, not too far away. I have been going there for 50 years.



If you find one take your starter with you, don't just call.

2, 1998 TS 770 L, restored and running great. (Except for the one with engine that SBT put the WRONG crankshaft bearing into and is now sitting as I collect repair parts)

Thanks hemmjo. I have a shop i have been using for a long time as well, no luck. I thought someone on here would know of a lead.

