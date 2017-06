Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Photobucket.... #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 9,137 Photobucket.... Just got notice that Photo bucket wants $399 a year for image hosting, anyone else get notice of this? Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.



Photos no longer being hosted by Photobucket. #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2015 Location Huntsville AL Posts 309 Re: Photobucket.... yeah your signature is all "sorry, you hit 100%, give us money"



imgur.com



#3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2011 Location Austin, Texas, USA Age 51 Posts 5,589 Re: Photobucket.... I got this email: "Some features on your account have been disabled. Your account has been restricted for 3rd party hosting."



I guess I'm finished with them. The amount of ads I have been dealing with on their site lately has been atrocious.



