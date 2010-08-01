Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: What is going to happen to the SXR? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2005 Location So. Cali Age 29 Posts 257 What is going to happen to the SXR? With the introduction of the SXR 1500....the Kommander GP1 with the 1050 and the supposed Yamaha SJ in 2019, where does that leave the SXR? How do you think these new skis will affect the market value of an SXR 800, or even a SXR 1100. I'm looking to build an 1100 for fun, but curious if after dropping about 6k in it if it will even be worth that in 3-4 years?

In my experience, I built skis to satisfy my needs for power or speed without much consern with resale because I would have never started.



Build whatever you want to afford.



I would never build a 1100 unless your going racing and don't want to get an aftermarket ski or the SXRF.



#1 you can buy one already built cheaper by the day

#2 they are not that fun recreational

#3 modified twin can be awesome



