Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 95 sp issues. wiring, and charging #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2016 Location pa Age 35 Posts 8 95 sp issues. wiring, and charging Howdy. I picked up a basket case 95 sp, needing a starter and a steering cone, well I believe it is a sp, the seller listed it as a XP. I mainly only purchased it for the trailer but i believe i can get it running.



It was on the lake for a few hours wed eve. It died and the battery seadoo.jpgseadoo2.jpgvoltage was around 10.5v. So it was towed back and hauled home.



Here are the issues. I have several wires that aren't connected to anything coming from the "ECU", not sure what your technical name for this unit is.



The other issue is there is no kill lanyard switch, and the PO hacked a universal switch that i believe is faulty into place. Anyway with the factory start stop button in place it will only crank the engine if i unplug the black wire from the "ecu" that is part of the start button harness and plug it back in. Then it will allow the engine to crank pressing the button. It only seems to be an issue if the ski sits for a while and its like it kills power to the switch and the unhook resets it?



back to the charging issue. I checked voltage and sometimes it works fine with a reading of around 14v while running, and i can walk away and come back 1hr later and it bounces all over from 6v-13v range. So i Ohmed the stator (yellow, yel/blk) wires and its reading as a short. So i'm leaning to that being the issue but i haven't pulled the cover to check it out.



Now all of this was done except the initial battery reading at the lake with a harbor freight meter, I dropped my snap on in the water just after reading the initial voltage after i got it to shore when it died and wouldn't crank over.

