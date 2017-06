Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: drain plugs left out - took on wayy to much water inside hull #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Texas Posts 2 drain plugs left out - took on wayy to much water inside hull looking for insight as to where the water is hiding. I've pulled plugs, cranked engine, removed air ox cover, and changed oil over six times and I'm still getting water spitting up thru the plug holes. I'm not sure how much water was taken into the hull but guessing alot.



any help is appreciated



thx #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Texas Posts 2 Re: drain plugs left out - took on wayy to much water inside hull sorry its a 2002 f12x #3 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2006 Location South Ga Posts 1,233 Re: drain plugs left out - took on wayy to much water inside hull Are you pulling oil from the front oil tank and the bottom back of the engine. Just a thought. 03 Honda F12X (my favorite) Red of course

Jim's Alpha Boost kit, H2O ECU Modulator, Large Intercooler, Solas intake grate and Impeller



Used to have:

98 GP760, 97 GTX Sea Doo, 97 GP1200, 02 Honda F12X, 2-03 Honda F12X, 05 SeaDoo GTX Supercharged



Need to have:

