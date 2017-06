Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 98 xp le electrical issue. Never seen this before. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Wv Age 34 Posts 5 98 xp le electrical issue. Never seen this before. Ski runs and starts just fine. Nothing electrical works however. No guages no beeps no trim nothing ! Any ideas ? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 2,859 Re: 98 xp le electrical issue. Never seen this before. Sounds like it's been 'hot wired'...





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk If at first you don't succeed...



Then you're NOT Chuck Norris! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Waterdog82 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules