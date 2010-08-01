|
TS Electronics in X2 with 5 wire to 4 wire stator conversion
I know this topic has been debated before, the information I have is what I have found from searching forums. But can anyone help with or confirm my wiring. Attached an imagine. Went to hook it all up and every wire on my start/stop switch is wrong (male to male, female to female). The wires for the stator all connected no problem. Do I need to splice the start stop wires for different end connectors? Using a complete TS650 ebox that had a 4 wire stator in my 1991 650 X2 that has a 5 wire stator
19622385_1570743859616032_796599643_n.jpg
Re: TS Electronics in X2 with 5 wire to 4 wire stator conversion
Dug around and found the switch from the TS. The x2 switch buttons are:
Orange & white for the start
black & blue for the stop.
The TS is:
rd/yl & rd/purp for start
black & white for stop
Following this diagram they do match properly. Going to test tomorrow
