Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: TS Electronics in X2 with 5 wire to 4 wire stator conversion #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2014 Location westport Age 21 Posts 70 TS Electronics in X2 with 5 wire to 4 wire stator conversion I know this topic has been debated before, the information I have is what I have found from searching forums. But can anyone help with or confirm my wiring. Attached an imagine. Went to hook it all up and every wire on my start/stop switch is wrong (male to male, female to female). The wires for the stator all connected no problem. Do I need to splice the start stop wires for different end connectors? Using a complete TS650 ebox that had a 4 wire stator in my 1991 650 X2 that has a 5 wire stator



19622385_1570743859616032_796599643_n.jpg Learning what I can. #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2014 Location westport Age 21 Posts 70 Re: TS Electronics in X2 with 5 wire to 4 wire stator conversion Dug around and found the switch from the TS. The x2 switch buttons are:

Orange & white for the start

black & blue for the stop.



The TS is:

rd/yl & rd/purp for start

black & white for stop



Following this diagram they do match properly. Going to test tomorrow Learning what I can.

