91 WRB650Q fouling out

Hey Gang,



So I've been trying to troubleshoot my 91 waverunner, and my neighbor was peeking under the hood with me, and he noticed that my spark plugs were pretty black (after only a few uses of the ski on new plugs)..



Which led him to believe that my ski is running too rich, and I need to lean it out. (the ski will start and run for a few seconds, gurgle and then die).



I'm not mechanical, so is something that's "relatively" easy to do, or am I going to need to find a tech to assist me with this?



thanks!

