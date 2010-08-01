Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Need help ASAP! Woke idle :( Not the idle screw #1 resident guru Join Date Apr 2006 Location Bay Area, CA Posts 832 Need help ASAP! Woke idle :( Not the idle screw Hi guys. Took my R12x out for the first time in 2 years. It wasn't left working perfect and fuel stabilizer.



Reslly rough idle. Got it out of the no wake zone and it would not go past 3000 RPMs and plane. I shut it down and give it a break. When I tried it again it accelerated fine and it got up to TopSpeed over and over no problem. But when I bring it back to Idol now it just keeps running rough and quitting on me. I'm having a hard time getting back through the no wake zone's.



I have a few hours to try to fix it while I am way out here if anyone has advice I'd appreciate it.



I have new spark plugs that I always keep ready to go. So I'm going to try spark plugs first but do you think the bad fuel will foul them again? Or is there something else that affects the idle? If the spark plugs were bad enough he was bad but it really reached TopSpeed?



It runs ok at 2000rpm, but anything lower it is super rough.

