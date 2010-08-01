Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: 650sx, engine fried??? Just bought ski #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2015 Location Connecticut Posts 39 650sx, engine fried??? Just bought ski I just bought an 89 650sx for $650. I saw some RTV silicone around the head so I wanted to pull it before taking it out. Glad I did, water jackets were totally sealed. The ski runs but bogs right out, I have no question the carb needs to be done as well. However, I clearly had water in the engine at some point, judging by the color of the domes. My thought is the water couldn't get into the cylinders so it pushed through the gasket into the cylinders.



My my main question is regarding the pistons. The right (front) is much more carbon coated than the left (rear). I'm having my stock head milled .010 and installing a new gasket, but do I have bigger problems here? The top end does look recent-ish...



What makes you think the waterjackets were sealed? The holes in the gasket are still open. Definitely looks like it was leaking water though.

-95 750SXI

They were much more plugged up prior to me stripping the gasket off the head. Either way they're pretty restricted with the gobs and gobs of RTV on them. My thought was just that the restriction resulted in extra pressure and pushed through into the cylinders

It looks like water intrusion washed the piston top clean hence the no carbon. I wouldn't say you have bigger problems just based on that alone, but the over all condition leaves me wondering.....

It looks like water intrusion washed the piston top clean hence the no carbon. I wouldn't say you have bigger problems just based on that alone, but the over all condition leaves me wondering..... '90 Superjet: ported 760, dual 44's, B pipe, ADA head 190psi, TDR waterbox, hooker 10-16, sponsons. Girlfriends ride

'94 Suuuperjet: 718cc, pro tec pipe, Groupk head 175psi w/protec girdle, protec ride plate, MSD coil, UMI grate, Roundnose pole -4", rev footholds, sweet green turf and wrap.

I also agree with you. I'm almost tempted to install a new top end just so I know it's done properly. The flip side to that is I don't want to get too deep into it until I can at least water test it and see how it runs/rides on the water

Gasket looks fine, how much water do you thing it flows out that pisser and ex? One piston is clean, so prob water, other is a lil hot, so I'd put crank seals in it or atleast add a lil fuel

not too bad carbon tho on second look



I agree, I just sprayed it with a little simple green and the carbon actually wiped clean. I think I'm going to re-ring and install new gaskets for peace of mind. I'll check everything as I go to make sure it's within spec. I definitely over reacted upon first look. Cylinder walls are clean as well

I also just bought an SBN44 carb and will be switching to that too. Between the slightly bumped up compression and pipe mod, I'm hoping to pick a bit up with the carb



