pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 7 of 7
  1. Today, 05:31 PM #1
    RideRed0331
    RideRed0331 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    Connecticut
    Posts
    39

    650sx, engine fried??? Just bought ski

    I just bought an 89 650sx for $650. I saw some RTV silicone around the head so I wanted to pull it before taking it out. Glad I did, water jackets were totally sealed. The ski runs but bogs right out, I have no question the carb needs to be done as well. However, I clearly had water in the engine at some point, judging by the color of the domes. My thought is the water couldn't get into the cylinders so it pushed through the gasket into the cylinders.

    My my main question is regarding the pistons. The right (front) is much more carbon coated than the left (rear). I'm having my stock head milled .010 and installing a new gasket, but do I have bigger problems here? The top end does look recent-ish...

    IMG_3431.JPGIMG_3427.JPGIMG_3430.JPGIMG_3433.JPGIMG_3434.JPG
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:41 PM #2
    bandit88
    bandit88 is offline
    Top Dog bandit88's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Two Rivers WI
    Age
    28
    Posts
    1,346

    Re: 650sx, engine fried??? Just bought ski

    What makes you think the waterjackets were sealed? The holes in the gasket are still open. Definitely looks like it was leaking water though.
    -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion
    -95 750SXI
    -86 440 undergoing 750 conversion
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 06:02 PM #3
    RideRed0331
    RideRed0331 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    Connecticut
    Posts
    39

    Re: 650sx, engine fried??? Just bought ski

    They were much more plugged up prior to me stripping the gasket off the head. Either way they're pretty restricted with the gobs and gobs of RTV on them. My thought was just that the restriction resulted in extra pressure and pushed through into the cylinders
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 06:04 PM #4
    bored&stroked
    bored&stroked is offline
    resident guru bored&stroked's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2006
    Location
    Mesa AZ
    Age
    35
    Posts
    847

    Re: 650sx, engine fried??? Just bought ski

    Quote Originally Posted by bandit88 View Post
    What makes you think the waterjackets were sealed? The holes in the gasket are still open.
    The open holes are for bolts. The water holes are completely filled per pic #3.
    It looks like water intrusion washed the piston top clean hence the no carbon. I wouldn't say you have bigger problems just based on that alone, but the over all condition leaves me wondering.....
    '90 Superjet: ported 760, dual 44's, B pipe, ADA head 190psi, TDR waterbox, hooker 10-16, sponsons. Girlfriends ride
    '94 Suuuperjet: 718cc, pro tec pipe, Groupk head 175psi w/protec girdle, protec ride plate, MSD coil, UMI grate, Roundnose pole -4", rev footholds, sweet green turf and wrap.
    '95 Raider 701: Fiberglass not SMC, Hydrotrailer hitch, ugly purple and yellow everywhere.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 06:34 PM #5
    RideRed0331
    RideRed0331 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    Connecticut
    Posts
    39

    Re: 650sx, engine fried??? Just bought ski

    I also agree with you. I'm almost tempted to install a new top end just so I know it's done properly. The flip side to that is I don't want to get too deep into it until I can at least water test it and see how it runs/rides on the water
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 07:50 PM #6
    Benflynn
    Benflynn is offline
    Top Dog Benflynn's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    1,232

    Re: 650sx, engine fried??? Just bought ski

    Gasket looks fine, how much water do you thing it flows out that pisser and ex? One piston is clean, so prob water, other is a lil hot, so I'd put crank seals in it or atleast add a lil fuel

    not too bad carbon tho on second look
    Last edited by Benflynn; Today at 07:51 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 08:14 PM #7
    RideRed0331
    RideRed0331 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    Connecticut
    Posts
    39

    Re: 650sx, engine fried??? Just bought ski

    I agree, I just sprayed it with a little simple green and the carbon actually wiped clean. I think I'm going to re-ring and install new gaskets for peace of mind. I'll check everything as I go to make sure it's within spec. I definitely over reacted upon first look. Cylinder walls are clean as well

    I also just bought an SBN44 carb and will be switching to that too. Between the slightly bumped up compression and pipe mod, I'm hoping to pick a bit up with the carb
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. RideRed0331

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 