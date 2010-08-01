Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 91 550sx Engine Sounds [Help] #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2015 Location Alabama Age 24 Posts 9 91 550sx Engine Sounds [Help] Hey guys- I went ahead and got my 550sx set up for summer and am getting ready to sell it. I took it out last night to make sure everything is running correctly. I noticed a strange knocking or clicking noise coming from the engine compartment while idling and shortly after the ski dies. It is not an issue when any sort of throttle pressure is applied though, even the slightest squeeze and the noise goes away and the ski runs fine. Last time it ran normally about about two weeks ago and hasn't been ridden since until yesterday.



The only work that has been done on it recently is that the throttle cable was replaced due to fraying on the old one. I'm not sure if that would cause any issues.



If anyone has any insight as to what the issue may be or where I should start looking it is greatly appreciated. I'll try to get a video posted. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules