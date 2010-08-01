Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2008 Yamaha VX110 oil in bilge #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2008 Location Crestwood, Ky Age 49 Posts 109 2008 Yamaha VX110 oil in bilge Noticed oil level low and a lot of oil in bilge. This is a saltwater ski, any common leaking areas to look for?



Thanks #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2008 Location Crestwood, Ky Age 49 Posts 109 Re: 2008 Yamaha VX110 oil in bilge Never mind, the old pinhole in filter.



One year old Yamaha filter, going to try something else.

