2008 Yamaha VX110 oil in bilge
Noticed oil level low and a lot of oil in bilge. This is a saltwater ski, any common leaking areas to look for?
Thanks
Re: 2008 Yamaha VX110 oil in bilge
Never mind, the old pinhole in filter.
One year old Yamaha filter, going to try something else.
