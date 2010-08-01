pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 04:09 PM #1
    Mxzx
    Mxzx is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    May 2008
    Location
    Crestwood, Ky
    Age
    49
    Posts
    109

    2008 Yamaha VX110 oil in bilge

    Noticed oil level low and a lot of oil in bilge. This is a saltwater ski, any common leaking areas to look for?

    Thanks
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:22 PM #2
    Mxzx
    Mxzx is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    May 2008
    Location
    Crestwood, Ky
    Age
    49
    Posts
    109

    Re: 2008 Yamaha VX110 oil in bilge

    Never mind, the old pinhole in filter.

    One year old Yamaha filter, going to try something else.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 