Thread: 76 js 400 / 440

was given this ski around 10 years ago moved around alot long story short it sat in storage and i never really got time to tear into it . just started finally messing around with it and this thing has alot going on figured ide start a thread and share.
vin shows its a 76 which would mean it was supposed to orig be a 400 if my reserach is correct ? not sure how many years they made ski's before 76 but this things old thats for sure. motor is a 440 so its a transplant, has a red westcoast "pro" pipe which i cant seem to find any info on but i know a million pipes for these things exist. orig start stop buttons on the dash got relocated to a typical 440/550 setup. has an aftermarket waterbox and an ocean pro rideplate
misc 001 copy.jpgmisc 002.JPGmisc 004.JPG
Re: 76 js 400 / 440
started to clean up the engine bay and installed an old westcoast F/A new fuel lines and filter she fired right up ! now to get the reg sorted out
440 red pipe.JPG
