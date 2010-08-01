pxctoday

Thread: 76 js 400 / 440

  Today, 03:56 PM #1
    blue_h20_
    blue_h20_ is online now
    resident guru blue_h20_'s Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    AZ
    Age
    33
    Posts
    802

    76 js 400 / 440

    was given this ski around 10 years ago moved around alot long story short it sat in storage and i never really got time to tear into it . just started finally messing around with it and this thing has alot going on figured ide start a thread and share.

    vin shows its a 76 which would mean it was supposed to orig be a 400 if my reserach is correct ? not sure how many years they made ski's before 76 but this things old thats for sure. motor is a 440 so its a transplant, has a red westcoast "pro" pipe which i cant seem to find any info on but i know a million pipes for these things exist. orig start stop buttons on the dash got relocated to a typical 440/550 setup. has an aftermarket waterbox and an ocean pro rideplate




    misc 001 copy.jpgmisc 002.JPGmisc 004.JPG
    YFY GEAR
    Rebels Racing & Rebl Sign - Big Bear CA
    Daves Appliance - Lake Havasu & Kingman AZ
    Museum Club - Flagstaff AZ
  Today, 03:58 PM #2
    blue_h20_
    blue_h20_ is online now
    resident guru blue_h20_'s Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    AZ
    Age
    33
    Posts
    802

    Re: 76 js 400 / 440

    started to clean up the engine bay and installed an old westcoast F/A new fuel lines and filter she fired right up ! now to get the reg sorted out

    440 red pipe.JPG
    YFY GEAR
    Rebels Racing & Rebl Sign - Big Bear CA
    Daves Appliance - Lake Havasu & Kingman AZ
    Museum Club - Flagstaff AZ
