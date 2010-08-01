Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2 Yamaha Questions #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location San Diego, CA Posts 5 2 Yamaha Questions Hello,

I own two wave runners: a 1996 Waveblaster 2 and a 1997 GP1200.



Two questions:

1) I am looking to replace the stock prop in the Waveblater 2. It still has the stock aluminum prop and it has a few chips and nicks on it. I was thinking about going to a stainless prop but they come in so many pitch sizes I can decide what I should get. The ski is stock and runs good. I have been recommended a 12/18.5 pitch but I have heard pros and cons. Any recommendations?

2) my GP1200 has a blown motor. I was thinking of rebuilding myself or buying a re-manufactured engine. Does anyone have experience with this? Also, the #3 piston is the one that failed. The other two had 125 psi each. Does anyone have any idea why that one would fail. The piston broke apart, scored the cylinder walls and chipped the sleeve. Pieces came out when I removed the intake manifold. I am worried that the cause was not enough oil from the injection system. Should I switch to premix?



